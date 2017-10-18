Roberta is the captain of HMS Pinafore production at the Plowright

Professional producer Roberta Morrell has been putting Scunthorpe Gilbert & Sullivan Amateur Operatic Society through their final paces ahead of their upcoming production of HMS Pinafore at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this month.

Roberta, who is directing the production, was a member of the famous D’Oyly Carte Opera company for 10 years, playing several principal roles until it closed in 1982.

HMS Pinafore is one of the most popular of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic-operas and is at the Plowright from October 31 to November 3 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £9 (October 31) and £10 and £12 all other nights on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2xwMDfH