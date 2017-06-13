Rob Kingsley is Elvis at the Baths Hall

The king is back in Lincolnshire next month as the hit tribute show A Vision of Elvis comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Starring Rob Kingsley, the show is now regarded as Europe’s most successful Elvis tribute and has sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and Europe.

Celebrating the music of Elvis the show takes you on a journey from his movie years through to his 1968 comeback, building to a climatic concert years finale.

The multi award-winning Rob Kingsley has the total package and together with his live band, leaves the audience in no doubt that they are witnessing a proper Elvis show.

It is at the Baths Hall on July 1.

Tickets are £22 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2qTqMw4