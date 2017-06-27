Rob has the best of Elvis at the Baths Hall

The king is back in Lincolnshire this weekend as the hit tribute show A Vision of Elvis comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Starring Rob Kingsley, the show is now regarded as Europe’s most successful Elvis tribute and has sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and Europe.

Celebrating the music of Elvis the show takes you on a journey from his movie years through to his 1968 comeback, building to a climatic concert years finale.

The multi award-winning Rob Kingsley has the total package and together with his live band, leaves the audience in no doubt that they are witnessing a proper Elvis show.

It is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are £22 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2qTqMw4

n The smooth hits of Michael Buble can be heard at Gainsborough Town Hall this week as Adam Austin presents The Michael Buble Tribute Show.

Michael Buble has done what very few artistes have managed to do over the years - that is to take a classic type of music from a bygone era and recreate it into a modern sound.

Tribute performer Adam Austin has the smooth vocals, good-looks and most importantly the charisma of the worldwide star himself.

Smart, suited and booted, Adam’s charm and stage presence enable him to present his Buble show with poise and precision and he is guaranteed to have the crowd buzzing and singing along with Buble’s swing sounds.

The show is at the Town Hall tomorrow night (Friday) at 8pm (two-course dinner option available from 7.30pm).

Tickets are £17.50 (including meal) or £10 (performance only from the box office on 01427 617262 or 07484 536884 or online at http://bit.ly/2sOtub8

n Jazz Vehicle are live in concert at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

Led by John Crouch, their founder and musical director, Jazz Vehicle is an ensemble of talented young musicians who play classic jazz and big band hits.

The music ranges from the vocal classics like Feeling Good, Summertime and Respect to the challenge of Gordon Goodwin via old favourites such as Mellow Tone, Vehicle and their signature tune, Hip Stuff, to a specially written work to commemorate Bomber Command.

The concert is tomorrow night (Friday) at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £7.50 on 01522 873894 or online at https://www.lincolndrillhall.com/book/73603/

n Stone Roses tribute The Total Stone Roses are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

The Total Stone Roses play a set of all of the best roses material including She Bangs The Drums, Fools Gold, Waterfall, I Wanna Be Adored and Love Spreads as well as new tunes.

Throughout the last seven years, The Total Stone Roses have been playing sold out gigs across the UK which has gained them a solid following and the largest online presence of any Stone Roses tribute band

The band are huge fans of the real Stone Roses and are meticulous in their re-creation of the material in a live setting.

This same drive is what gave The Stone Roses the impact that took them to the heady heights of success and fame that they achieved in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

Supported by Albany, the gig is on Friday, July 7 at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 0871 2200260 or online at http://bit.ly/2to6Jrr