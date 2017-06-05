Rip It Up for dance spectacular

Strictly Come Dancing champions Louis Smith, Jay McGuiness and Strictly professional Natalie Lowe are coming to Lincolnshire with the dance and music spectacular Rip It Up.

Olympic gymnastics star Louis and former member of The Wanted Jay will be teaming up with dance favourite Natalie and BBC Radio 2’s Leo Green – who has played saxophone all over the world with musical legends like Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Ben E King – will present an evening of 1950’s classics.

Jay, Louis and Natalie will swing, bop, jitterbug, lindy hop, jive and ballroom through the greatest songs from the decade, backed up by Leo, a live band and a host of musicians and dancers.

Classic songs in the show include Smile, Mona Lisa, Cry, Unforgettable, When I Fall In Love, One For My Baby, Wonderful World, Mambo Italiano, Fly Me To The Moon, Young & Foolish, My Baby Just Cares, That’ll Be The Day, Summertime Blues, Only You, The Great Pretender, Fools fall In Love, You Send Me, Hound Dog, Bye Bye Love, C’Mon Everybody and I Only Have Eyes For You.

This whirlwind whistle-stop tour through the 1950s dances into the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on September 8.

Tickets are £35, £29.50 and £19.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2qBqVU0

Tickets are also available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk