Richard Digance is in Gainsborough to celebrate

Richard Digance brings his golden anniversary tour to Gainsborough this weekend.

Join Richard for a celebration of his 50 years of songs and stories that have led to a BAFTA nomination and the British Academy of Composers Gold Award.

He has recorded 31 albums, provided music for Bill Bryson’s audio book and has more than three million YouTube views prove it was a successful journey.

He will be supported by acoustic duo The Broadside Boys.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, November 11.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2w3RlDV