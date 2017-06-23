Rich Hall is having a hoedown at the Plowright

After a sold out show last year, comedian Rich Hall brings his brand new tour Hoedown to Lincolnshire later this year.

The American comedy star’s critically acclaimed new show is back for its second leg of touring the UK.

His precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the UK and the USA is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

His BBC Four documentaries, most recently Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match and BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown have built him a new legion of followers, as has appearances on Have I Got News For You and QI.

But if you’ve only ever seen Hall on TV, you’ve short-changed yourself.

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America, but ends up being a celebration of Americana.

There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping, good time to be had by all.

Even if you don’t own a hoe.

His Lincolnshire visit is to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on December 7.

Tickets priced £17 are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2sHzrFV