Revealed: The UK’s Michelin-starred restaurants for 2018

This week the latest Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland was released, showcasing the height of culinary finesse the country has to offer.

There are now 163 restaurants with at least one Michelin star in the UK, with 14 in Ireland. 139 restaurants in the UK have one Michelin star, 20 have two, and four have the three star accolade.

Sheffield didn’t claim back a Michelin star, although one of the city’s newest restaurants was highly recommended in the guide.

Joro, the Nordic inspired restaurant which opened its doors last November, has already received a ‘Bib Gourmand’ in the 2017 Michelin Guide.

