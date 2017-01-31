Reduced Rock Company is taking on rock & roll in Gainsborough

The Reduced Rock Company are bringing their live show to Gainsborough this weekend.

Spencer, Gerry and Pete are back with a brand new, non-stop musical extravaganza.

And this time, they’re taking on the classics of 1950s’ rock & roll as they perform 100 hits in 100 minutes.

Songs made famous by such legends as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochran, Wanda Jackson, Gene Vincent, Bill Haley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Connie Francis, Ray Charles and more are all on the menu in one huge night of music.

As well as themselves, the band nearly always have a special guest at every performance.

And there is always their famous competition with a chance to win a night out with the boys for anyone able to name every one of the 100 songs they perform.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and available now from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase