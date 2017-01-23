Search

Red Riding Hood is at the Broadbent Theatre

The Lindsey Rural Players are presenting their annual pantomime Red Riding Hood at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby.

And such has been demand for tickets, there are only a limited number of seats left.

The 3pm matinees for Saturday, January 28 and Saturday, February 4 have both sold out.

Tickets are still available for the performances on Friday, January 27, Saturday January 28, Friday February 3 and Saturday, February 4, all at 7.30pm, and the matinee on Sunday, February 29 at 3pm.

Tickets are £10 and £9 (£30 family) from the box office on 0300 4000101 or www.broadbenttheatre.co.uk