The Red Herring Comedy Club returns to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with four more rising stars of the UK circuit.

On the bill this month are Andrew Bird, Sarah Keyworth, Tom Lucy and MC for the night, Phil Ellis.

The show is on Saturday, May 27 at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance (£12 on the day, £7 NUS, group bookings available) on 01522 873894, http://bit.ly/2qRjNET or www.redherringcomedy.co.uk

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.