READER OFFER: Save up to £135 on Flamingo Land annual passes

Yorkshire's Flamingo Land has been named one of the UK's top paid-for attractions and to celebrate we have an amazing reader offer to save up £135 on its annual passes.

This 'once-in-a-lifetime' offer will save you a whopping 40 per cent - that's £135 on an annual family pass and £20 on a single annual pass.

An annual pass is what you want to keep going back for all year-round family fun at Flaming Land - a zoo, a theme park and a resort with over 100 rides, attractions and lots of shows. For full details check out www.flamingoland.co.uk

Flamingo Land is right on our doorstep in Kirby Misperton, in North Yorkshire - just a short drive between Scarborough and York - handy for repeat visits from all over the region. For a map and directions CLICK HERE.

SPECIAL READER OFFER - HURRY ENDS SOON

SAVE £135: Buy a Flamingo Land family annual pass, valid for four people (two adults and two children, or one adult and three children), for just £260 - normal price £395.

SAVE £20: Buy a single annual pass for Flamingo Land from us for just £75 - normally £95.

A pass holder also enjoys a 20 per cent discount at selected catering outlets within the park.

This offer is available only during February and while supplies last. We have a limited number of passes at this heavily discounted reader offer rate, so don't hang around.

GET YOURS TODAY: To purchase your Flamingo Land annual pass, at this incredible 40 per cent discount price, call our reader offer team on 0113 238 8512 or 07803 506527. Lines are open 9am to 11am, Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, you can email your full name and contact details anytime to raza.zulfiqar@ypn.co.uk, using Flamingo Land Offer in the subject field. He is our dedicated account manager for this campaign and will get back to you within 24-hours.

Terms & Conditions: Limited availability on a first come, first served basis. Proof of ID must be shown upon first visit to Flamingo Land. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. All annual passes will be valid until December 31, 2017 and include unlimited entry to the daily Winter Zoo as well as main season.