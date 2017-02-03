Re-trace the steps into No Woman’s Land at the Drill Hall

A remarkable journey is recalled at Lincoln Drill Hall next week in No Woman’s Land.

At the end of World War II, Ildiko’s grandmother, expelled from her home, walked 350km through a destroyed Europe with her two young children.

In 2015, Ildiko and Rosie retraced her footsteps carrying their flat pack children.

Now the performers walk and stumble on a treadmill, immersed in an environment of archival and original videos and voice-overs.

Physical and visceral, this performance explores the post war apocalypse, migration, displacement and home.

The performance is on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: There is partial nudity in the play, which is unsuitable for under-16s