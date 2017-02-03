Search

Re-trace the steps into No Woman’s Land at the Drill Hall

No Woman's Land is being performed at Lincoln Drill Hall next week

No Woman's Land is being performed at Lincoln Drill Hall next week

0
Have your say

A remarkable journey is recalled at Lincoln Drill Hall next week in No Woman’s Land.

At the end of World War II, Ildiko’s grandmother, expelled from her home, walked 350km through a destroyed Europe with her two young children.

In 2015, Ildiko and Rosie retraced her footsteps carrying their flat pack children.

Now the performers walk and stumble on a treadmill, immersed in an environment of archival and original videos and voice-overs.

Physical and visceral, this performance explores the post war apocalypse, migration, displacement and home.

The performance is on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: There is partial nudity in the play, which is unsuitable for under-16s