Re-live The Summer of Love at the Baths Hall

Go back to 1967 at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week with concert show, The Summer of Love.

This celebration of flower power, psychedelia, freedom, peace, love and a whole host of unforgettable music features West End singers and full live band, as well as original film footage from the era.

The show is on Tuesday, November 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and £20 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2iiJevf