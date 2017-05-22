Razorlight, Feeder and Reverend & The Makers on the bill for big live night

Indie rockers Razorlight are playing a headline date at Lincolnshire Showground this week.

The band will play the venue on Friday, May 26 with support from Feeder and Reverend & The Makers.

Razorlight were formed in London in 2002 around lead singer Johnny Borrell.

They quickly became one of the key guitar bands of the following decade, selling four million albums, playing sold out arena tours and headlining festivals.

Their debut album, Up All Night, was released in the UK in 2004 reaching number three in the UK Album Chart and earned them the NME Best New Band award in 2005.

The album included the single, Somewhere Else, which reached number two on the UK chart.

Razorlight’s second album, Razorlight (2006), debuted at number one in the UK

The lead single, In The Morning, reached number three in the UK , while follow-up single America went straight to number one.

In 2007, Razorlight were nominated for two BRIT Awards – for Best British Band and Best Song for America – and two NME Awards for Best Band and Best Album.

The album also produced a third hit single, Before I Fall To Pieces.

Their next single, Wire to Wire, in 2008, was the lead release from their third album, Slipway Fires and went to number five in the charts.

They headlined the O2 Arena and played before The Killers at some of the summers’ major festivals.

In Germany, Wire To Wire was the sixth biggest chart hit of 2009 .

The band played UK shows through 2010, supported U2 and began to write for the fourth album but it was never released.

In 2013 Johnny Borrell took time out to form a very different band, Johnny Borrell and Zazou, which was influenced by world music.

The hiatus from Razorlight came to and end in early 2017 when Johnny began trying songs with guitarist David Ellis, formerly of Babeshadow, who had replaced Gus Robertson, and the reinvigorated band started working on a new album.

Joining them on the bill at the Showground are Feeder who enjoyed a string of successful albums in the 2000’s with Yesterday Went Too Soon (1999), Echo Park (2001), Comfort In Sound (2002), Pushing The Senses (2005) and Silent Cry (2008) all making the top 10 in the UK charts.

And the band returned to the top 10 again last year with All Bright Electric.

They also racked up several hit singles with songs like Lost & Found, Pushing The Senses, Just The Way I’m Feeling and probably their most well known song, Buck Rogers.

Also on the bill are Reverend & The Makers who are best known for their hit single Heavyweight Champion of the World and their debut album The State of Things which made number five in the UK charts.

Tickets for the gig are £32.50 on 0844 8889991 or www.ticketline.co.uk