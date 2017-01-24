Radio presenter is guest speaker at Isle gardening club

Eastoft Gardening Club starts its 2017 meeting calendar with well known garden designer and host of Radio Humberside’s ‘The Great Outdoors’.

Back by popular demamd, Doug will present a witty and informative talk, including a gardener’s question time section. Doug’s horticultural career stated when at the age of 13 he won the contract to supply the village shop with freshly grown vegetables. After training as a professional horticulturist Doug has worked in roles as diverse as cucumber and tomato lecturer, pumpkin producer, interior landscaper and garden designer. After over 20 years working in horticultural education, where he was Head of Horticulture at one of the UK’s leading land-based colleges Doug is now enjoying the freedom of working for himself. The event takes place at Eastoft Village Hall on Wednesday, February 8, from 7.30pm.