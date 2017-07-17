Queen tribute Mercury are here to rock the Baths Hall

The legendary stadium rock sound of Queen and Freddie Mercury comes to Lincolnshire this weekend with leading tribute band Mercury.

After more than a decade on tour, Mercury have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

With a dynamic stage show that fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man, backed by superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work, Mercury faithfully recreate the distinctive Queen experience.

As well as the showmanship, the band brings audiences a plethora of classic hits including Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Hammer To Fall and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Support on the night comes from The Moggies and the gig is on Saturday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18.50 on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2u4ELUn