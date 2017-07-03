Queen Elizabeth’s students to present The Wizard of Oz

Follow the yellow brick road to Gainsborough next week as students from Queen Elizabeth’s High School present The Wizard of Oz.

This timeless piece, made into an iconic film starring Juy Garland, has become one of theatre’s most loved shows .

Join Dorothy as she is swept away over the rainbow to the land of Oz where she meets the scarecrow, the tin man and the cowardly lion.

All of them travel to the Emerald City hoping the wizard can help them.

But on they way, they must prepare to battle the wicked witch of the west.

Featuring songs like We’re Off To See The Wizard, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and Somewhere Over The Rainbow, the show is at Trinity Arts on Tuesday, July 11 and Wendesday, July 12 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £7.50 and £2.50 (£18 family of four) on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5