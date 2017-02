Pantomime for adults comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend as The Market Theatre Company present Puss & Dick.

A re-working of Dick Whittington, this version is packed with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant innuendo.

The show is on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and £18.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk