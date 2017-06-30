Psychic star Marcus Day is coming to Lincoln

Star medium and psychic Marcus Day is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

An internet sensation and Britain’s biggest rising psychic star, Marcus is known for delivering incredibly accurate messages always with warmth and good humour.

He is also well known for the shows Medium to the Stars and The Medium Wa ve.

Whether you are a believer or a sceptic, his shows have always proved to be enlightening experiences for everyone.

He is at the Theatre Royal on Friday, July 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT