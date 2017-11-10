Private Lives on stage in Lincoln

Noel Coward’s classic battle of the sexes Private Lives is being performed at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

In France in 1930, two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel.

As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

Champagne flows and the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead.

But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark re-ignites.

The show is on from November 16-18 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2wayNk