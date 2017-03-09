PREVIEW: The Clone Roses at Sheffield O2 Academy April 1

Don't be fooled on April 1st at Sheffield O2 Academy - the band on stage that night is not The Stone Roses but the next best thing...The Clone Roses.

Who says so?

None other than Gary Manny "Mani" Mounfield himself...bass player with The Stone Roses and Primal Scream.

“I can’t believe it’s not butter, the second best Stone Roses in the World!" he says of The Clone Roses.

Clint Boon, of the Inspirational Carpets and Radio X, added: “Easily the best Roses tribute band in the business”

BUY TICKETS: Tickets to see The Clone Roses, with special guests Sundance, are £13.60, including booking fee. Buy in person from the Box Office - Monday to Saturday, 12 noon to 4pm - at 37-43 Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 2PN. Call 0844 477 2000, calls cost 7p per minute, plus your network charge; or visit www.academymusicgroup.com.

The Clone Roses are the longest serving and most popular Stone Roses tribute playing live today.

With an attention to detail that is second to none, their show features the same clothing, instruments and sets as The Roses themselves - including all the hits.

Expect to hear all the classics, Waterfall, Made of Stone, I am the Resurrection along with the new songs, All for One and Beautiful Thing.

The Stone Roses are regarded as one of the most important bands in British music history and their music has influenced and inspired many artists.

They recently performed four sell out nights, to over 240,000 people, at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The concerts will go down in history.

But with the Roses’ appearances now less regular, this is a chance to hear those songs played with the same passion and energy as the real thing.

The Clone Roses recently played Isle of Wight Festival, Shiine on Weekender, and A Tribute to Manchester, headlining to over 2,500 fans at Manchester Academy and to 1,700 people at Ulster Hall in Belfast, as well as a UK Tour of O2 Academy music venues.

Special guests at the O2 Academy will be rising Barnsley indie band Sundance, who recently opened the homecoming show for Sheffield's latest Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks.

Please Note: Over 14s only.

For more about The Clone Roses visit their official web site at www.thecloneroses.co.uk, follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/clone.roses, on Twitter @thecloneroses and Instagram www.instagram.com/the_clone_roses.