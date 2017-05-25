PREVIEW: Pass It On - acrobatic theatrical adventure coming to National Coal Mining Museum

Pass It On...Whispering Wood Folk are to bring aerial acrobatics, taking the audience on an immersive theatrical adventure, to Yorkshire's National Coal Mining Museum for England

Whispering Wood Folk, a troupe of dare-devil acrobats, have been commissioned to create a new series of spectacular shows to the venue at Caphouse Colliery, New Rd, in Overton, near Wakefield.

The events are called “Pass It On” and seek to capture the resilience and togetherness that the mining community have created as a legacy. This unique event has been created for the Museum as part of its #Nationalisation70 celebrations in 2017.

“Our shows combine circus and theatre with unforgettable storytelling. Presenting the work in interesting outdoor locations gives children and parents a day out that they can truly enjoy together as a family” said Nina Bambrey, Director of Whispering Wood Folk.

Performances will take place from the 2nd to the 4th of June on the second weekend of the Spring Bank school holidays.

Each show is a daring mixture of aerial acrobatics, folk story-telling and outdoor theatre.

The shows will encourage families to connect with local heritage in a way which is alive and relevant via a unique new form of entertainment.

The troupe will use the backdrop of the colliery buildings at Hope Pit to tell their story leading the audience along the nature trail and ending up at Caphouse Colliery.

“Our shows are quite unique. We tell stories with a universal message using actors, musicians and acrobats performing on aerial silks and harnesses hanging from high branches or industrial structures to perform elegant routines to illustrate a heartfelt narrative” said Nina Bambrey, Director of Whispering Wood Folk.

The five artists involved include Justine Squire, Kino McDonald, Nina Bambrey and James Roberts of Citrus Arts. Each show will last about one hour and is suitable for all ages. The story winds its way around the museum’s outdoor spaces and the audience are encouraged to feel that they are at the heart of the experience, meeting mythical creatures which are part bird/part human.

“We really want to encourage families to come and see the shows as they are unlike anything else and the children can get involved with what feels like an interactive fairy-tale.”

Museum Director Mike Benson adds: “This is the second in a series of original productions at the Museum during 2017 and it is something we’re genuinely buzzing about. We know that Nina and the other performers will really put their hearts into it. By giving groups the freedom to create something original we believe we are helping to keep stories of coalmining alive and it’s also just a wonderful way to bring people together. We look forward to welcoming folks to the Museum for the shows.”

Tickets £7.50 per adult (16 + over) £5.00 per child (under 16) Museum Box Office 01924 848806. Friday 2nd June 7pm; Saturday 3rd June 4pm & 7pm; Sunday 4th June 11am & 4pm

For information about the ‘Pass It On’ event visit https://www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on

For more information about the Nationalisation Exhibition visit https://www.ncm.org.uk/exhibitions/by-the-people-for-the-people



