PREVIEW: After Miss Julie - Theatre Delicatessen, Sheffield

The basement of a country house on the eve of Labour’s landslide victory at the end of the Second World War.

The Lady of the house, Miss Julie, descends into the servants’ kitchen to seek out John, her father’s chauffeur.

A passionate midsummer night turns into tragedy as they test the limits of their new freedom. This is a tense and seductive thriller inspired by Strindberg’s 1888 masterpiece and performed by Day One Theatre.

The piece is directed by Kieran O’Rourke, an East 15 graduate and the founder of Rusted Dust Theatre Company. His first production ‘The Lift’ debuted at Edinburgh Fringe 2011, followed by 2016’s ‘The Communist Threat’, which received Buxton Fringe’s Best New Play accolade. Alongside ‘After Miss Julie’, Rusted Dust are also working towards the launch of their third production ‘The Many Crimes of Hector Cartwright’ which will premiere at Vault Festival in March 2017.

The play was written by Patrick Marber whose other works have included Dealer’s Choice, which won the 1995 Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, and the phenomenal international hit, Closer, which won the Evening Standard award for Best Comedy, the Critics’ Circle and Olivier awards for Best New Play.

The show, which is for anyone aged 16-plus, is in the Basement Space, and runs on January 25 and 26 from 7.30pm, doors open 6.30pm. Tickets are £8 general and £6 concessions, visit www.aftermissjulie.eventbrite.com.