Prepare for a chiller thriller in The Red Room

Dare you enter The Red Room in Gainsborough this weekend.

Rumpus Theatre Group is presenting the spine-chilling new play The Red Room at Trinity Arts Centre, based on the classic ghost story by HG Wells.

Everyone warned against it, but stubbornness is a curious thing .

Can you spend one night, entirely alone in an apparently haunted room?

It’s a familiar scenario, but the outcome is totally unexpected – and terrifying!

It is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2ySXJMT