Prepare for a chiller thriller in The Red Room

Rumpus Theatre is presenting The Red Room in Gainsborough
Dare you enter The Red Room in Gainsborough this weekend.

Rumpus Theatre Group is presenting the spine-chilling new play The Red Room at Trinity Arts Centre, based on the classic ghost story by HG Wells.

Everyone warned against it, but stubbornness is a curious thing .

Can you spend one night, entirely alone in an apparently haunted room?

It’s a familiar scenario, but the outcome is totally unexpected – and terrifying!

It is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2ySXJMT