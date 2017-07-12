Pop Up Festival is back this autumn to celebrate the arts in Lincolnshire

The Pop Out Festival returns to Lincoln this autumn.

Following the success of last year’s event, Lincoln Performing Arts Centre’s celebration or arts outside the ordinary is back for 2017.

Alongside the return of Roundabout, Paines Plough’s touring amphitheatre, this year the festival is at a new venue, the Waterside Shopping Centre.

At Pop Out you can expect the best new plays, family shows, music and comedy, sitting alongside site-specific performances and hidden gems in unusual spaces – many of which are absolutely free.

For music and comedy fans, there is Jonny & The Baptists (September 30).

Stars of The Now Show on Radio 4, Jonny & The Baptists will present a show packed with songs and satirical anthems that have won them five major award nominations over the years and made them a regular hit at the Edinburgh Festival.

Theatre highlights include three productions by Paines Plough, Theatr Clwyd and Orange Tree Theatre.

Out of Love (September 28 and 29 and October 1) is a drama about two best friends suddenly separated when one goes to university and the other gets pregnant.

Black Mountain (September 29 and October 1) sees Rebecca and Paul trying to save their relationship by running away from memories and mistakes.

But you can’t run forever – especially when you are being followed.

How To Be A Kid (September 29 and October 1) is about 12-year-old Molly who is a kid but doesn’t feel like one as she cooks, does the dishes and get her brother ready for school.

Chocolate cake and car chases will be involved.

Elsewhere, The Lincoln Company present their new piece Pornography (September 29), not about the adult industry but about the events of the 7/7 bombings in London in 2005.

Unlimited Theatre presents How I Hacked My Way Into Space (September 29 and 30), the story of one man’s mission to hack his way into space from his garden shed in St Albans.

The space theme continues with Tom Adams’ Apollo 11 Den (September 29 and 30), all about Michael Collins, the third man on the famous moon-landing mission who didn’t join Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface.

Aula & Osbourne Theatre are looking a romance through modern eyes in Maisie Says She Loves Me (September 29 and 30).

We all want to love and be loved, but what if you just can’t let the feelings out because you’re worried about what else might be released?.

Interactive theatre is a big part of the event with First Person (September 28) Zest Theatre’s new show influenced by video games and reality TV, Coney’s Remote (October 1), an interactive live game interrogating the politics of choice, and decision-making in a technological world. Eggbox Theatre’s The Moon And Me (September 30) a family fun show for youngsters, and Seth Kriebel’s A House Repeated (September 30), an interactive performance-game inviting you to explore an imagined world without leaving your seat.

Bring your favourite toy to the theatre and save the world from a monstrous force in Slot Machine Theatre & Turtle Key Arts’ Your Toys (October 1).

And Lincoln Theatre Company are making show especially for the festival for the here and now.

Here We Are (October 1) is for you to get involved with, contact Phoebe atpwall-palmer@lincoln.ac.uk for details.

For full details of all events at the festival, as well as show times and ticket prices and offers, call 01522 837600 or visit the website at www.lpac.co.uk