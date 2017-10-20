Pop Divas bringing the best of your favourite stars to Lincoln

The best songs from the top female pop performers all in one show comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week in Pop Divas – Live.

This fun-packed concert pays tribute to the very best songs from some of pop music’s most current divas including Little Mix, Katy Perry, Adele, Meghan Trainor, Arianna Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Julie Sweeney, from promoters Sweeney Entertainments, said “Pop Divas Live brings honest reproductions of some of today’s greatest pop divas in a concert experience that is suitable for all ages.”

“The production captures the true essence of all your much-loved female stars.”

The show is on Friday, October 27 at 6pm and tickets are £17 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2y5ORH5