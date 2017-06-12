Polly Toynbee and David Walker are talking welfare state in Lincoln

Polly Toynbee and David Walker are coming to Lincoln Drill Hall next week to present the talk Dismembered: How the attack on the state harms us all.

Polly Toynbee has built a lasting reputation for high-quality journalism and commentary on British politics, welfare and society.

She and her partner David Walker will discuss the slow but steady dismemberment of the welfare state as the cuts continue to bite, together with other pressing problems such as Brexit and President Trump.

The event is on Wednesday, July 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2rGSayQ