Plug in for a night of new music at the Engine Shed

BBC Introducing in Lincolnshire’s new music event Plugged returns to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

The line-up features The Tangents, Years Young and Future Theory, plus a DJ set from Redders.

The Tangents are an indie band making waves on their hometown scene in Nottingham right now.

Years Young hail from north Lincolnshire and are influenced by the likes of Biffy Clyro, Mallory Knox and Don Broco.

Future Theory combine a diverse range of styles from sonic to alternative and shoegazing to psychedelica and are rated as one of BBC Introducing in Lincolnshire’s most exciting prospects.

The show is on Thursday, July 22 and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 on the door ot £4 in advance on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2r1wxHC