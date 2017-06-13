Play the Mindgame in thriller at the Theatre Royal

Anthony Horowitz’s mind bending psychological thriller Mindgame is being presented at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next week.

When a writer of pulp crime novels gets an interview with a notorious serial killer he believes he has snared the coup of his career.

But when he arrives at the asylum, he finds nothing can be trusted, not even his own eyes, as dark secrets are revealed.

The production is at the Theatre Royal from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £20.50 and £18.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2rx41Rq