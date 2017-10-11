Piano star Nikolai Demidenko is live in Lincoln

International piano star Nikolai Demidenko is playing live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre (LPAC) this weekend.

Appearing as part of the venue’s international concert series, Nikolai has achieved worldwide recognition and critical acclaim for his interpretations of the music of Beethoven, Brahms, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky.

His passionate, virtuosic performances and musical individuality marked him as one of the most extraordinary pianists of this century.

His LPAC concert will feature two pieces by Chopin and another by Beethoven.

It is on Sunday, October 15 at 3pm and tickets are £17 and £15 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2g76zj7