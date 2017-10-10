Phill Jupitus is back for some more Juplicity

Phill Jupitus returns to Lincolnshire this week with his Jupilicty tour.

Stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart on shows like Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI, Phill Jupitus is one of UK comedy’s best known faces.

Join him for more than an hour of tales, laughs and diversions as he drags laughs out of the chaos of his life and the world that surrounds it.

It is adult themes and situations, but delivered childishly.

The show is at the Plowright Theatre on Friday, October 13 at 8pm and tickets are £15 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2qBuPMJ

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.