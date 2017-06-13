Peter Pan flying in for an encore in Gainsborough

The classic tale of Peter Pan is flying back into Gainsborough this weekend.

Trinity Arts Centre is showing a special encore screening of the National Theatre Live’s production of JM Barrie’s timeless tale from London.

When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to re-attach it.

In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook and his crew of pirates await.

A riot of magic, music and make-believe then ensues.

A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic Theatre.

The encore screening is on Sunday, June 18 at 3pm.

Tickets are £12 (£6 children, £30 family of four) on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT