Acclaimed folk band Pennyless are live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

This fine band have appeared on many radio and BBC television programmes to promote their original material which is thoroughly inventive and distinctively English.

Influences include fenland folklore, John Clare’s poetry, medieval troubadours, The Incredible String Band and Pentangle.

Their Lincoln gig is on Thursday, February 16 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com