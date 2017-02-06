Pelleas Ensemble live at Lincoln Performing Arts

The Pelleas Ensemble is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

The classical trio of harp, viola and flute will play a programme featuring Bach’s Flute Sonata in E flat, Bax’s Elegaic Trio and Ravel’s arrangement of Salzedo’s Sonatine.

Formed in 2011, the Pelleas Ensemble have seen their stock rise rapidly, wining several awards, including the grand prize and the audience prize in the St Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Music Competition.

Their Lincoln performance is on Sunday, February 12 at 3pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk