Past Masters are rocking the jukebox in Gainsborough

Past Masters return to Gainsborough this weekend with their hit show Let’s Rock The Jukebox.

Whatever the choice of material, this music is all taken from the late 50’s and the swinging 60’s, with the odd foray into the 70’s too.

And once again, the band will have singer Stan Fuller, providing the highs along with some new sounds and songs to keep it fresh, but also with some of the old stuff for those who love the classics.

Stan is the ex-singer and bassist of the band Magic who whose high vocal range allows the band to perform hits from The Four Seasons, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Rubettes and other similar types of songs, adding to their already extensive and popular repertoire of classic hits.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online http://bit.ly/2wgWVR0