Party on with Supersonic 70s Show at Theatre Royal

Dig out your platforms, your big hair and your flares because the 1970s is coming back to Lincoln this weekend.

The Supersonic 70s Show is night celebrating when pop was at its peak.

From Queen, ELO and The Carpenters, to the ‘pin-up pop’ of The Osmonds, David Essex and David Cassidy, and the foot stomping glam rock of Sweet, Mud and T.Rex, plus the classic sounds of Saturday Night Fever and Grease and even some successful UK Eurovision songs.

Led by ‘catsuit wondergirl’ Janey Bombshell, the show is at the New Theatre Royal on Saturday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2sLRWGj