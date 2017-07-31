Party back to the 80s in Gainsborough

Have your say

The 80’s are back in Gainsborough this week in Eighties Express at the Town Hall.

Having formed in 2009, this group of singers, dancers and musicians brings together their vast performing experience and exciting show to cover all the great artists from one of the most popular decades in music.

Expect classic hits from the likes of Queen, Spandau Ballet, Eurythmics, Bananarama, Culture Club and more.

The show is at Gainsborough Town Hall on Friday August 4.

Tickets are £17.50 (group discounts for 10 or more available) on 01427 617262 or 07484 536884 or online at http://bit.ly/2tJHbJd