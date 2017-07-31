Opera masterpiece Madama Butterfly is coming to Lincolnshire

Have your say

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera returns to Lincolnshire next month as part of a UK wide tour with a new productions of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra with more than 30 musicians, it will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

No opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

Set in Japan at the turn of the century, it is among the most colourful and exotic of all operas.

It tells the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to heartbreak and tragedy.

The tour’s first stop in Lincolnshire is at Grimbsy Auditorium on September 2.

Tickets are £25, £29 and £33 on 0300 3000035 or http://bit.ly/2eKS5rw.

It then comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on October 2.

Tickets are £30 and £28 on 01522 51999 or http://bit.ly/2uUwp2F.

Finally, the production is at the Baths Halll in Scunthorpe on Ocotber 10.

Tickets are £29.50 and £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2vXJCVf