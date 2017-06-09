One Little World for young theatre fans at Lincoln Drill Hall

A story of friendship, power struggles and the rich world of creative play comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend as M6 Theatre Company presents One Little World.

Two characters play together, exploring a new spaces, new objects, dressing up and taking turns.

But struggles arise when one of them decides they want to be the only captain of the ship.

Suitable for children aged three and over, the show is at the Drill Hall on Sunday, June 11 at 1pm and 3pm.

Tickets are £6 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2shKMJb