Olly Murs plays sensational concert in front of sell out Yorkshire crowd

Olly Murs. Pictures by Cuffe and Taylor

Olly Murs played a sensational concert at a packed Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night.

The chart-topper played a hit-packed set which included Up, You Don’t Know Love, Heart Skips A Beat, Dear Darlin’, Troublemaker, Dance With Me Tonight, Years and Years and Stevie Knows/Superstition.

The sell out crowd. Pictures by Cuffe and Taylor

Next up at the venue are the following acts:

August 3 – Madness

August 5 – 80s v 90s (The Human League, Midge Ure, Technotronic, Betty Boo, Johnny Hates Jazz and Living in a Box feat Kenny Thomas)

August 11 – Jess Glynne

Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Pictures by Cuffe and Taylor

For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or telephone 0844 844 0444, alternatively visit www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Olly Murs. Pictures by Cuffe and Taylor

