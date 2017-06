The Old Nick Youth Theatre in Gainsborough is heading to Wonderland next month as they present Alice – The Musical.

Mike Smith and Keith Dawson’s musical version for young performers of Lewis Carroll’s classic story features all the usual favourite characters, including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit.

It is at the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough from July 14-16.

Tickets are £7, £6 and £4 on 07434 540516 or http://bit.ly/2oGmtCz