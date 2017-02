The classic sound of the big band era will fill the air at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next weekend with a concert by the Nick Ross Orchestra.

Re-creating the sounds of the Glenn Miller era, Sounds of the Glenn Miller era, the ensemble will take audiences back to a bygone era.

The concert is on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and £18 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk