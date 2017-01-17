Newvolutions Festival is a feast of original talent

Newvolutions is taking up residency at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

Dance and drama students from the University of Lincoln and visiting theatre companies will be presenting new and original pieces in a series of free performances.

The week starts on Monday, January 23 with a Dance Showcase in which current MA choreography students at the university of Lincoln will be presenting their works in progress as part of their Choreographic strategies module.

The evening will also include choreographic intensives from all three years of the degree and the premiere of the Lincoln Dance Collective for 2016-17.

The event starts at 7.30pm.

On Tuesday, January 24, four days of drama readings begin.

Postgraduate students will share the discoveries they have made on the MA Drama programme in this showcase of 15-minute performances, presentations and rehearsed readings.

The event begins at 7.30pm.

On Wednesday, January 25, Full Frontal Theatre presents the farcical comedy The Magpie and The Yorkshireman, with a cast made up of graduates from the university.

When the mines perished, so did Brian and he’s determined to assassinate the woman who made him lose it all.

He has a place, a date, and the most oblivious hitmen to walk the earth.

But when their naïve wives and sexually ambiguous hotel owners trip them up, how will they succeed?

The performance starts at 7pm.

Also on the Wednesday, Playback Lincoln are asking, What’s Bothering You?

A problem shared is a problem halved so they say.

So Playback want you tell them all about your niggles and cosmic calamities – they can’t get worse and may even improve.

Playback Lincoln makes live theatre out of experiences the audience brings.

A spokesman said: “Recently we have been working at Motton Hall Immigration Removal Centre, so detention and waiting are bothering us, but then so is what’s for dinner, how do you know who your real friends are, stubbed toes and Brexit.

“Come and tell us what’s bothering you and see, hear and feel it transformed.”

The evening starts at 8pm.

Lincoln Stage Company are presenting Shakespeare with a difference on Thursday, January 26 in As You Like It.

The company are trying to find new ways to stage an old play.

Over the course of a few scenes and with a slightly too few actors they will attempt to get to the heart of Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy about exile, liberty and love.

It might be a bit ruff around the edges and starts at 6.30pm.

Also on Thursday, Push Shove Theatre are presenting a work in progress about being human and what makes us, us.

The, as yet, untitled piece follows a man and woman and how their thought processes can get in the way of their most trivial, and significant moments in life.

Watch as they try to manoeuvre their way through a reality that uncovers their disguise.

The evening starts at 7.30pm.

Also on Thursday, Simon Panayi presents An Attempt To Re-Create, in which he askes if it is possible to re-create a moment from the past, and what would be lost or gained if we could?

Panayi uses text, music and home video to explore the sentimentally of our personal history and examine to what extent reviving it distorts and shifts our recollections.

The performance starts at 8.30pm.

More information about the Newvolutions festival is available from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at www.lpac.co.uk