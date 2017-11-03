New drama is all in the mind at Performing Arts

The fragility of the mind is examined at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week in Hold Me Close.

Robert has lived a full and happy life and lives through his past adventures and memories fondly.

But when his mind begins to falter, Robert struggles to piece together fact and fiction, the past and the present.

The performance is on Thursday, November 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2huBFC6