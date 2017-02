Neil Diamond tribute show Real Diamond is live at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend in Neil Diamond Rocks.

John Hylton has been a performing as Neil Diamond for more than 20 years and done more than 4,000 shows.

As well as his classic ballads, this tour features the star’s more upbeat numbers, proving that Neil Diamond can also rock.

The show is on Sunday, March 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk