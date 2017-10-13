Musical tale of the forgotten flamboyant Marquis

The extraordinary story of the fifth Marquis of Anglesey comes to Lincoln Drill Hall next week in How To Win Against History.

The Marquis was a flamboyant cross-dressing transvestite at the end of the 19th century.

After he died, his family burned every record of him and carried on as though he’d never existed.

Now, his story is being told at the Drill Hall on Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £5 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2vzxD2G