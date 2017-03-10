Musical society is back with Half A Sixpence in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society have announced that their summer show will the classic British musical Half A Sixpence.

Recently revived in the West End, this iconic adaptation of HG Wells’ disguised autobiographical novel Kipps: The Story Of A Simple Soul, tells the story of Arthur Kipps, an orphan, is an over-worked draper’s assistant.

He and his fellow apprentices dream of a better world but when he unexpectedly inherits a fortune that propels him into high society, it confuses everything he thought he knew about life.

This hugely popular show is well known for several famous numbers including If the rains got to fal, Money to Burn, Flash, Bang, Wallop and the title song itself.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre from July 4-8.

Tickets are £10 and are available from Barnes Jewellers in Gainsborough or on 01427 676655