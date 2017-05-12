Will Armenia win the Eurovision Song Contest?

A close analysis of other winners over the last 20 years of Eurovision has been used to create a prediction of this year’s winning country – pop and soul singer Artsvik, from Armenia, with Fly With Me.

It comes around once a year – an opportunity for countries across Europe (and Australia, and Israel) to send their representative singers into the fray, to battle it out over a trophy which will definitely never belong to England again.

Love it or hate it, everyone at least secretly crosses their fingers and hopes for their country to win. But who’s got it in the bag this year?

Well, you could go with the odds – but with new research from MrGamez, you can now take the scientific approach. Looking at the last twenty years of winners, the graphic uses numerical analysis of the features of each winning performance to build a “profile” of the average winner – and matches this year’s contestants up against it to see who comes out the closest and therefore the most likely to win.

So who’s the most likely singer to get their hands on the trophy? Well, given that the public get half the vote, it’s hard to be certain, but have a look at the closest matches for the profile and see if you agree:

1. Artsvik – Armenia – Although Armenia have never won in the past, this might be a year of change, as Artsvik’s odds match up closely to the winner profile.

2. Alma – France – France last won in 1977, so at this point, they’re not holding back on trying to reclaim their title. Alma’s pop-dance style currently holds 16/1 odds on winning.

3. Lucie Jones – United Kingdom – While it’s a running gag among British Eurovision fans that we’re not going to take the trophy home any time soon, the ex-X-Factor star’s song Never Give Up On You could be a fan favourite.

At the other end of the scale, the duo group Naviband from Belarus were the least matched to the profile – with odds of 50/1 against them, and an unusual folk rock style which doesn’t match up with the usual winning pop-soul ballad selection.

So whether your country is in the top five (or you wish they were), or if you’re confident that someone else will swoop in and grab the 2017 win, make sure to check out the top performers in this year’s Eurovision on MrGamez.

MrGamez researched the winners of Eurovision over the last 20 years (since 1997), and their performances. For each winner, the company noted their age, eye and hair colour, as well as the country they represented in the competition. In the case of groups with three or more members, the lead performer’s profile was used as representative of the group. If there were two members, an average was taken.

They also identified the fundamental elements, such as the song’s genre, use of folklore instruments, whether the song was political or love-oriented, and key changes going into the final chorus.

These were then combined into an average or most-common score – for example, winners most commonly had brown hair. These features were then the basis of the winning profile.

This profile was compared with the contestants of this year, and a score was determined for how far each contestant differed from the profile. The contestants with the lowest divergence from the winning profile were then ranked as the most likely to win.