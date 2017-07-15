TRAMLINES: Americas offer ‘music to ride a motorbike to’

Birmingham-based trio The Americas bring their “music to ride a motorcycle to” to four different fringe venues during the Tramlines weekend.

The band of frontman Harry Payne, guitarist Aaron Whittaker and drummer Alex Bradshaw have been taking the festival scene by storm this summer with energetic rock’n’roll tunes.

Having headlined Birmingham’s O2 Academy a few weeks ago, they have also made the Isle of Wight . Truck Fest and Y Not festival’s line-ups with their sound influenced by an eclectic mix of The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Stooges and Talking Heads,

And don’t let their name deceive you – they are very much a British band with a classic British sound.

As well as Frog and Parrott on Division Street on Friday, July 21, they are also performing at RS Bar, St Mary’s Road, on Saturday, July 22, at 10.30pm and Rocking Chair, Furnival Gate, on Sunday, July 23, at 8.30pm.

And if that is not enough, they have an acoustic set planned at the Wick of Both Ends on West Street on Sunday, at 2.30pm.