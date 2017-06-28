Sundar Karma Plug gap in tour schedule with Sheffield show

Indie-pop rockers Sundara Karma are heading out on their biggest tour so far – including a show in Sheffield.

The string of dates in September and October marks yet another career high point for the fast-rising Reading four piece, with a headline date at Brixton Academy another indicator of just how far they have come in the past 12 months.

Led by the charismatic Oscar Pollock, and armed with an “arsenal of solid gold anthems”, the band scored a top-30 hit with their debut album Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect which was released in January

The tour includes a show at The Plug in Sheffield on Saturday, October 7. For tickets, priced £15, see www.the-plug.com